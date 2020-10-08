Isaias Outage Update: New Breakdown By Town Of Customers Without Power In Fairfield County

Thousands in Fairfield County remain without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the East Coast.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 88,499 of Eversource’s 1,281,332 Connecticut customers were still reporting outages. United Illuminating crews were also working to repair 917 outages that were impacting a total of 2,754 customers in Connecticut.

Power was restored to thousands in Connecticut over the weekend but thousands more remain in the dark following the wreckage caused by Tropical Isaias.

In Fairfield County, Eversource customers were still reporting outages in:

Danbury: 6,167 (16.16 percent of customers);

Newtown: 4,550 (39.71 percent of customers);

Ridgefield: 4,157 (37.60 percent of customers);

Westport: 3,824 (28.12 percent of customers);

Bethel: 3,248 (36.21 percent of customers);

Wilton: 2,727 (36.72 percent of customers);

Greenwich: 2,367 (8.32 percent of customers);

Monroe: 2,341 (29.34 percent of customers);

Weston: 2,264 (58.44 percent of customers);

Stamford: 2,177 (3.58 percent of customers);

Brookfield: 2,122 (25.04 percent of customers);

New Canaan: 2,117 (25 percent of customers);

Norwalk: 1,606 (5.96 percent of customers);

Redding: 1,548 (39.96 percent of customers);

Sherman: 1,231 (61.80 percent of customers);

New Fairfield: 973 (25.99 percent of customers);

Easton: 337 (11.42 percent of customers);

Darien: 226 (2.72 percent of customers);

Bridgeport: 224 (0.37 percent of customers);

Trumbull: 194 (1.37 percent of customers);

Stratford: 104 (0.44 percent of customers);

Fairfield: 2 (6.25 percent of customers);

Shelton: 1 (50 percent of customers).

The estimated time of complete restoration has been listed as 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“With more than 2,500 crews on the ground, if you see one in your area, for the health and safety of everyone, please keep your distance and allow them to focus on their critical work,” Eversource officials said.

“Crews are working around the clock to repair the extensive damage to the electric system caused by this devastating tropical storm. We have identified about 200 miles of downed wire to be repaired.

“We know how urgently those still out need power back – especially right now given the pandemic and hot summer weather. We will not rest until this restoration is complete.”

