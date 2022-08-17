Danbury Man Drowns At Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, Police Say

State police are reporting that a man who was pulled from a Fairfield County lake in cardiac arrest has died from drowning.

The victim, Adao Nogueira, age 53, of Danbury, was rescued from Button Island in New Fairfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16.

Brookfield Volunteer Fire and EMS were dispatched to the island for a reported drowning on Candlewood Lake, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Upon arriving at the island EMTs and paramedics immediately began life-saving measures, the fire department said.

Nogueira was transported to Echo Bay Marina and then to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

State and New Fairfield police are investigating the incident, but do not consider his death suspicious.

