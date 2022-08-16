Man Rushed To Danbury Hospital After Nearly Drowning In Candlewood Lake

A man was pulled from a popular lake after first responders in Fairfield County were dispatched for a report of a drowning.

The incident took place in Brookfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, when Brookfield Fire and EMS were dispatched to Blueberry Island for a reported drowning on Candlewood Lake, the department said.

Crews responded to the island and found an unknown-aged man in cardiac arrest, the department added.

Upon arriving at the island EMTs and paramedics immediately began life-saving measures. The patient was moved to Marine 25 and transported by to Echo Bay Marina, they said.

Upon arriving at the dock, The man was removed from the boat and transported by Brookfield Ambulance to Danbury Hospital.

The man's condition and identity are unknown at this time.

The scene was turned over to Brookfield Police and Candlewood Lake Authority.

