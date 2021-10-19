CT Man Sentenced For Attempting To Engage In Sex With Minor

A 39-year-old man will spend a decade behind bars after being sentenced for attempting to coerce a teen in Connecticut he sought to have sex with and impregnate, authorities announced.

New London County resident William Meier, of Norwich, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor by using sexual media.

Acting US Attorney Leonard C. Boyle said that in May 2020, Meier accessed a chatroom dedicated to teens on the Kik social messaging app and began chatting with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl living in Connecticut.

Meier raised the prospect of meeting the “girl” in order to engage in sexual intercourse with her and impregnate her,” Boyle said.

On Aug. 5, 2020, Meier sent the agent a sexually explicit photo of himself, prompting his arrest the following day when he traveled from his home to a location in New London where he was to meet the “girl” to engage in sexual activities.

Instead, he was taken into custody by federal officials.

Meier has been detained since his arrest last summer. On Friday, July 27, Meier pleaded guilty to using an interstate facility to attempt to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.

