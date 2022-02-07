Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Former Yale Star Dies During Navy SEAL 'Hell Week' Training
News

CT High School Student Overdoses On Suspected Marijuana Laced With Fentanyl, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bloomfield High School.
Bloomfield High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a student allegedly overdosed on fentanyl-laced marijuana at a Connecticut high school.

The incident took place around 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, in Hartford County in Bloomfield when police responded to Bloomfield High School for a medical call.

According to Lt. James Salvatore, of the Bloomfield Police, when officers arrived they found a 16-year-old student in the security officer suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

Officers and school staff provided first aid to the student including administering multiple doses of “Narcan” to help reverse the effects of a potential opioid overdose, Salvatore said.

The student was transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for further medical evaluation. 

The investigation remains active.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.