CT High School Student Overdoses On Suspected Marijuana Laced With Fentanyl, Police Say

Police are investigating after a student allegedly overdosed on fentanyl-laced marijuana at a Connecticut high school.

The incident took place around 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, in Hartford County in Bloomfield when police responded to Bloomfield High School for a medical call.

According to Lt. James Salvatore, of the Bloomfield Police, when officers arrived they found a 16-year-old student in the security officer suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

Officers and school staff provided first aid to the student including administering multiple doses of “Narcan” to help reverse the effects of a potential opioid overdose, Salvatore said.

The student was transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for further medical evaluation.

The investigation remains active.

