Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Connecticut State Police Issue New Update After Suspect Nabbed In Active Shooting Incident
News

COVID-19: Local Officials Given Power To Reinstate Mask Mandates In Connecticut

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 mask sign
COVID-19 mask sign Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Mask mandates in Connecticut will now be in the hands of local municipalities under a new order from Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont announced this week that he has signed an executive order that will provide municipal leaders with the option of requiring masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus rapidly spreads.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for approximately 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up, to 360, up from 195 a week earlier.

The new mandate allows for local officials to move beyond the minimum state requirements on mask-wearing that was put in place by Lamont in May, when COVID-19 numbers were showing improvement.

Under state law, unvaccinated people must wear masks indoors in Connecticut, and all must mask up in certain settings, including healthcare facilities, public transit correctional facilities, schools, and childcare facilities.

The current statewide mask policy also states that businesses, private property owners, and state and local government offices can require masks to be worn in their respective facilities.

“Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire nation, and for that, the residents of our state are to be applauded,” Lamont said. “That being said, there are some pockets of the state that are lagging behind others, and some leaders in those areas have requested the option of requiring everyone to wear masks until they can get their vaccination rates higher.

 “While I continue to strongly advise that everyone wear masks while inside of public locations as recommended by the CDC, I urge everyone to get vaccinated because it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself from this ongoing virus.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.