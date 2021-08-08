COVID-19: Local Officials Given Power To Reinstate Mask Mandates In Connecticut

Mask mandates in Connecticut will now be in the hands of local municipalities under a new order from Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont announced this week that he has signed an executive order that will provide municipal leaders with the option of requiring masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus rapidly spreads.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for approximately 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up, to 360, up from 195 a week earlier.

The new mandate allows for local officials to move beyond the minimum state requirements on mask-wearing that was put in place by Lamont in May, when COVID-19 numbers were showing improvement.

Under state law, unvaccinated people must wear masks indoors in Connecticut, and all must mask up in certain settings, including healthcare facilities, public transit correctional facilities, schools, and childcare facilities.

The current statewide mask policy also states that businesses, private property owners, and state and local government offices can require masks to be worn in their respective facilities.

“Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire nation, and for that, the residents of our state are to be applauded,” Lamont said. “That being said, there are some pockets of the state that are lagging behind others, and some leaders in those areas have requested the option of requiring everyone to wear masks until they can get their vaccination rates higher.

“While I continue to strongly advise that everyone wear masks while inside of public locations as recommended by the CDC, I urge everyone to get vaccinated because it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself from this ongoing virus.”

