Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

COVID-19: Delta Variant Cases Double In CT Over Last Week; Latest Data By County, Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home, Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases Photo Credit: ct.gov
The Delta COVID-19 variant has been raging through Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/giralt

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 3 percent, though the Delta variant of the virus continues to plague the state, with the number of cases nearly doubling in a week.

There were 18,065 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Wednesday, Aug. 4, resulting in 492 newly confirmed positive infections for a 2.72 percent positive infection rate, down from more than 3 percent the previous day.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for approximately 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up, to 360, up from 195 a week earlier.

Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals overnight, bringing the total to 155 being treated in state hospitals, up approximately 100 over the past week.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been nearly 8,300 COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut out of 357,345 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there have now been 2,359,775 first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Connecticut, with 2,178,186 completing the vaccination process, among the highest rates per capita in the country.

First dose coverage, by age, on Thursday, Aug. 5, according to the state Department of Health: 

  • 65+: 96 percent;
  • 55-64: 87 percent;
  • 45-54: 77 percent;
  • 35-44: 74 percent;
  • 25-34: 65 percent;
  • 18-24: 62 percent;
  • 16-17: 70 percent;
  • 12-15: 55 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Aug. 5: 

  • Fairfield: 102,265 (10,841 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 94,378 (11,042);
  • Hartford: 86,573 (9,709);
  • New London: 23,131 (8,722);
  • Litchfield: 14,947 (8,289);
  • Middlesex: 13,174 (8,110);
  • Windham: 11,145 (9,543);
  • Tolland: 9,884 (6,558).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

