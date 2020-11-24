COVID-19: Lamont Issues Recommendations For CT Thanksgiving Gatherings

Although the positive COVID-19 rate in Connecticut dipped over the weekend, Gov. Ned Lamont’s health officials are still advising non-traditional, more muted, smaller Thanksgiving celebrations.

Officials said that any Thanksgiving celebration should be kept under 10 people, ideally less, and all guests should be wearing face coverings at all times and socially distance as best as possible.

Guests should also be kept to single households, with as few family members or friends from outside the area as possible.

The CDC also recommends guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils; avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled; bring single-use items like salad dressing and condiment packets; and bring disposable food containers, plates, and utensils.

"My strong recommendation is, if you are having Thanksgiving, do it with just your immediate family members," Lamont said during one of his latest televised COVID-19 briefings. "I can set a rule, I can set a law, I can pretend we're going to have fines, but that's meaningless.”

Lamont has offered similar guidance for Black Friday, where some fear shoppers may lead to crowds of more than 10 people at any given time.

“We're finding that retail can be operated safely as long as you keep the distance and wear the mask,” he said. “We’re going to have to take a second look though if people can't self police that way and make sure we keep everyone safe in that store. And frankly, if the store is not policing, fewer people are going to want to go in.”

Lamont said that he wouldn’t be instructing law enforcement agencies to go door-to-door or peeking into windows to ensure residents adhere to the 10-person limit, but that he hopes there can be some self-policing.

“We need your help on this,” he said. “If we see a lot of evidence of casual behavior, we will step in.”

Over the weekend, the positive infection rate hit 4.83 percent, with 5,271 positive cases reported. Twenty-seven new COVID-19 patients were administered to hospitals, bringing the total to 875, and there were 34 new virus-related deaths.

