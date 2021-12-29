COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Nears 18 Percent, Hospitalizations Increase By 150

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate has reached nearly 18 percent as hospitalizations have increased in the state.

Another 7,520 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, along with 42,295 tests, according to the daily update from the state on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

This put the state's daily test positivity rate at 17.78 percent.

Lamont said as of Wednesday's update, there are 1,113 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 150 patients from the previous day.

Lamont said 823 of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

