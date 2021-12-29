COVID-19: CT National Guard To Help With Distribution Of Millions Of Masks, At-Home Tests

Gov. Ned Lamont has called on nearly 100 Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen to help with the logistical operations of distributing millions of at-home tests and N95 masks in the state.

Lamont said the plan is to distribute three million at-home rapid tests and six million N95 masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.

The masks and tests will be distributed to municipalities and school districts, which will then determine how to give them to residents in the area, according to the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Lamont said the soldiers and airmen will also perform missions to alleviate the impact of the Omicron variant.

“As these at-home tests arrive in Connecticut over these next several days and weeks, the National Guard will help provide support on behalf of the state to ensure that they are distributed to each municipality and school district,” Lamont said in a statement. “The Connecticut National Guard has provided an incredible amount of support throughout this pandemic, and I thank them for their ongoing commitment to the residents of our state.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.