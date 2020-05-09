COVID-19: Bethel Shark Sightings Providing Much-Needed Relief For Many During Pandemic

Two giant blue sharks are making a big difference in Northern Fairfield County town, bringing joy to folks of all ages amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two social-distancing mysterious sharks began showing up randomly in Bethel, jumping and skipping down the streets, making sneak appearances at little kids' birthday parties, stopping by the hospital or fire stations just to offer a smile and inject a little fun during these dreary times of COVID-19.

Heck, a Facebook page has even been started to track the two, reportedly anonymous high school and college students.

Word is they have received so many requests for appearances that they have to remind everyone, they are students, and the other sharks in the sea are well, busy being sharks.

The sharks apparently just want to make people happy and have a little fun while they are at it. They aren't looking to make money or have their names splashed across the front pages of newspapers.

Whatever their reason, they are making a town full of residents happy and there has even been a song written about them and a game started of trying to spot the sharks.

Happy Shark Hunting.

