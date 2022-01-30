Winning $2.2M Lottery Ticket Sold At CT Convenience Store

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut may be a millionaire and not even know it after hitting the top prize on a scratch-off ticket.

In Hartford County, a winning $2,200,000 "$100,000 A Year For Life" ticket was sold to a Bloomfield resident - who chose not to disclose a name - at the D-Mart on Lexington Avenue in Hartford that was cashed in on Thursday, Jan. 27.

CT Lottery said that the overall odds of winning on a "$100,000 A Year For Life" ticket is 1 in 4.06.

"$100,000 A Year For Life” top prizes will be paid as $100,000 a year for life, with a guaranteed minimum total payout of $2,000,000, or as a one-time gross cash option payment of $2,200,000, according to the organization.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only lucky lotto players. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

A Hartford resident won $37,708 on Tuesday, Jan. 25 on a ticket sold at Bloom's Discount Liquor in Windsor;

On Feb. 25, Waterbury resident Bhavin Gupta won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Jay Tee Wine & Liquor in Waterbury;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Jay Tee Wine & Liquor in Waterbury; On Feb. 25, Niantic resident Thomas Tarascio won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Rock Vape & Cigar in South Windsor;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Rock Vape & Cigar in South Windsor; On Feb. 25, Bridgeport resident Sherroy Chapman won $91,104 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport;

won $91,104 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport; On Feb. 25, Voluntown resident Ryan Marsh won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at A Plus Uncasville;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at A Plus Uncasville; On Feb. 25, East Haddam resident Marie Lee won $50,000 playing "Holiday Winnings" on a ticket sold at the International Package Store in Colchester;

won $50,000 playing "Holiday Winnings" on a ticket sold at the International Package Store in Colchester; On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Mount Vernon, NY resident Edvaldo Camara won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at 401 Putnam Inc. in Greenwich;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at 401 Putnam Inc. in Greenwich; On Feb. 26, Willimantic resident Paul Postler won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Sun Mart in Willimantic;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Sun Mart in Willimantic; On Feb. 26, Middletown resident Frederick Sattler, Jr. won $15,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at A&S Quik-Pik in Meriden;

won $15,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at A&S Quik-Pik in Meriden; On Feb. 26, Hartford resident Kevin Malizia won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield;

won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield; On Feb. 27, Portland resident Timothy Gandini won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Portland Hess on Main Street;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Portland Hess on Main Street; On Feb. 27, West Palm Beach, Florida resident Salvatore Lantieri won $12,500 playing "PLAY4DAY" on a ticket sold at The Corner Store in Wethersfield;

won $12,500 playing "PLAY4DAY" on a ticket sold at The Corner Store in Wethersfield; On Feb. 27, Bristol resident Gene Holmes won $50,000 playing "Powerball" on a ticket sold at the Citgo station in Bristol;

won $50,000 playing "Powerball" on a ticket sold at the Citgo station in Bristol; On Feb. 27, Bloomfield resident Rodrick Burgess won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Kiko Mart in Windsor;

won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Kiko Mart in Windsor; On Feb. 27, Ansonia resident Eloise Lesane won $50,000 playing "$100,000 A Year For Life" on a ticket sold at the Ansonia Xpressmart;

won $50,000 playing "$100,000 A Year For Life" on a ticket sold at the Ansonia Xpressmart; On Feb. 27, Danbury resident Michael English Edwards won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at 28 Main Street Connecticut in Danbury.

A complete list of recent CT Lottery winners can be found here.

