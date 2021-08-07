Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Business

Stop & Shop Reaches Deal With People's United Bank To Retain 27 In-Store Branches In CT

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Stop & Shop and United Bank has reached a deal to keep some in-store branches open in Connecticut.
Stop & Shop and United Bank has reached a deal to keep some in-store branches open in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

People’s United Bank has reached an agreement with Stop & Shop to continue operating more than two dozen in-store locations in Connecticut after previously opting not to renew a former contract.

The bank and grocery giant announced this week that they will maintain in-store banking services in 27 locations in Connecticut as People’s United Bank works on a merger with M&T Bank.

According to officials, these 27 Stop & Shop locations will continue to offer banking services:

  • Stop & Shop on Reidville Drive in Waterbury;
  • Stop & Shop on Main Street North in Southbury;
  • Stop & Shop on West Street in Cromwell;
  • Stop & Shop on Hemingway Avenue in East Haven;
  • Stop & Shop on Franklin Street in Seymour;
  • Stop & Shop on Elm Street in Old Saybrook;
  • Stop & Shop on Division Street in Ansonia;
  • Stop & Shop on East Main Street in Middletown;
  • Stop & Shop on Lake Avenue in Danbury;
  • Stop & Shop on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck;
  • Stop & Shop on Torrinford Street in Torrington;
  • Stop & Shop on Post Road East in Westport;
  • Stop & Shop on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton;
  • Stop & Shop on Windsorville Road in Vernon;
  • Stop & Shop on Main Street in Bridgeport;
  • Stop & Shop on River Road in Wilton;
  • Stop & Shop on New Park Avenue in Hartford;
  • Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden;
  • Stop & Shop on East Main Street in Stratford;
  • Stop & Shop on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury;
  • Stop & Shop on East Town Road in Milford;
  • Stop & Shop on Elm Street in West Haven;
  • Stop & Shop on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield;
  • Stop & Shop on Newtown Road in Danbury;
  • Stop & Shop on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport;
  • Stop & Shop on Whalley Avenue in New Haven;
  • Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Meriden.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop that will ensure customers in strategic locations state-wide maintain continued convenient access to in-store banking services, particularly in low- and moderate-income communities, where nearly half of the retained branches are located,” People’s United Bank President Jeff Tengel said in a statement.

“We remain committed to serving our customers across the channels in which they prefer, including through our many digital banking capabilities and in our branches, now and once the merger with M&T Bank is complete. I want to thank Stop & Shop for their continued partnership.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.