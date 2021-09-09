Popular Family-Run Supermarket Adding New Location In Fairfield County

A popular family-run supermarket known for its upscale food and service is adding a new location in the area.

After several years of zoning issues, Caraluzzi's Market is finally back to work on its fourth Fairfield County store, which will be located in Danbury.

Caraluzzi's now has markets in Wilton, Newtown, and Bethel.

The story behind the new Danbury store started back in 2014 when the company purchased property at 102 Mill Plain Road.

But multiple zoning and highway construction issues set the project back, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Danbury Mayor Joe Cavo.

According to Cavo, much of the time was waiting for permission from the state Department of Transportation to allow for curb cuts along the roadway into the property.

Another big issue was that Caraluzzi always has a liquor store inside, but under Danbury zoning, another nearby liquor store would make the store's liquor area one too many in a designated amount of space.

To solve that problem, the company purchased another liquor store at 19A Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury, which is nearby.

Now is the fun part as the store construction moves forward and residents will soon be able to enjoy shopping at the new market.

"We are thrilled to have a market of the quality of Caraluzzi's in Danbury," said Mayor Cavo. "The market will add another opportunity for residents in shopping."

Caraluzzi's currently has markets in Bethel, Newtown, and Georgetown.

The new Caraluzzi's Market in Danbury is set to open sometime in the spring of 2022.

