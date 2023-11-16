Police Seeking Help After Woman Found On Roadway With Serious Injuries In Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police received several calls around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 regarding a woman lying at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Bishop Avenue.

The 54-year-old Bridgeport resident was found lying on the ground at the intersection, said Capt. Lonnie Blackwell of the Bridgeport Police.

Blackwell said a "potential collision occurred at the intersection."

Preliminary reports indicate the victim may have been struck by a vehicle, Blackwell said.

A suspect vehicle has not been fully identified at this time.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for serious injuries sustained at the scene.

This incident is currently being investigated by Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Officer Andrew Orum.

Anyone with information to contact the Traffic Division at 203- 576-7640, andrew.orum@bridgeportct.gov, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.

