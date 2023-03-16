Woman, Juvenile Charged With Destroying Headstone At Bridgeport Cemetery, Police Say

A 19-year-old woman and juvenile have been charged with allegedly destroying a headstone at a Bridgeport cemetery.

The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Lakeview Cemetery on Boston Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Through investigative means, Bridgeport Police detectives were able to positively identify the suspects responsible for the crime, said Scott Appleby, director of the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management.

Two females, an adult identified as Jayla Veronica Franco of Bridgeport and one juvenile, were charged on Saturday, March 11 with a count each of criminal mischief and interference with a cemetery or burial ground, both felony offenses.

Franco was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 17.

The investigation is currently active with additional arrests expected in the near future, Appleby added.

