The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Logan Street in the coastal neighborhood commonly called the East End of Bridgeport.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, officers arriving in the area found three victims outside 1542 Stratford Ave., suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

During that time, a fourth victim arrived at an area hospital; also suffering from gunshot wounds, Gilleran said.

Two of the four victims died at the hospital. One has been identified as a 30-year-old Bridgeport man and the other as a 32-year-old Bridgeport man.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to both victim’s friends and family," Gilleran said.

The remaining two victims are listed in stable condition. One has been identified as a 34-year-old Bridgeport woman and the other as a 25-year-old Bridgeport man.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident is unrelated to other criminal cases currently being examined at the Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Det. Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

