Woman Charged In Connection With Stabbing Death Of Man In Fairfield County

A Stamford woman was charged with manslaughter after a man was found stabbed to death in front of her home. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was charged with manslaughter after allegedly stabbing to death a man she was previously involved with at her Fairfield County home, according to police.

Anissa Maples, age 48, of Stamford, was arrested after 3;14 a.m., Saturday, after officers responded to her home at 246 Montauk Drive for a report of a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave, said Stamford PD Lt. Tom Scanlon.

While officers were responding to the scene, an additional call was received from Maples, reporting that she had stabbed the man, identified as Welton Harris, Scanlon said.

When officers arrived, they found Harris, 50, lying on the ground outside the residence with a stab wound to the chest. 

Harris was transported to Stamford Hospital where he later died.

Major Crime Unit and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene and executed a search warrant at the residence, Scanlon said. 

Maples was charged with manslaughter and released on her own recognizance.

"This case remains an active investigation. Investigators are working in conjunction with the Stamford States Attorney’s Office to determine what role, if any, the claim of self-defense had in this incident," Scanlon said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

