Westchester Woman Nabbed Stealing Seafood From Fairfield County Supermarket, Police Say

A Westchester County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing almost $200 worth of seafood from a Fairfield County grocery store.

Niesha Willis, 34, of Valhalla, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 22, by Greenwich Police for allegedly stealing from a central Greenwich supermarket, police said.

Willis was arrested after police responded to the market on West Putnam Avenue for a report that a larceny had just occurred.

Officers were able to locate Willis by matching the description given to them by store employees, police said.

Willis originally gave officers a fake name and later admitted to doing so. An investigation revealed that she had attempted to steal $199.85 of seafood from the supermarket but was stopped by staff at the exit.

She was charged with interfering with an officer and criminal attempt at larceny.

Willis was released on a $1,000 bond.

