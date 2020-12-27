Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester Woman Nabbed Stealing Seafood From Fairfield County Supermarket, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Greenwich Police arrested a New York woman for allegedly shoplifting nearly $200 in seafood from an area grocery store.
A Westchester County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing almost $200 worth of seafood from a Fairfield County grocery store.

Niesha Willis, 34, of Valhalla, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 22, by Greenwich Police for allegedly stealing from a central Greenwich supermarket, police said.

Willis was arrested after police responded to the market on West Putnam Avenue for a report that a larceny had just occurred.

Officers were able to locate Willis by matching the description given to them by store employees, police said.

Willis originally gave officers a fake name and later admitted to doing so. An investigation revealed that she had attempted to steal $199.85 of seafood from the supermarket but was stopped by staff at the exit.

She was charged with interfering with an officer and criminal attempt at larceny. 

Willis was released on a $1,000 bond.

