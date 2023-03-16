Smoke Shop Busted Selling Marijuana Without License In Bridgeport, Police Say

A popular Bridgeport smoke shop is closed after being busted for allegedly selling marijuana products without a license.

The shop, Moon Rock and Roll, at 4615 Main St., in Bridgeport, was served a search warrant on Tuesday, March 14 by the Bridgeport Police Tactical Narcotics Team.

When police entered the premises, they found that more than 75 percent of all visible products sold were some form of marijuana, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Emergency Management.

The owner, Wenke Chen of Corona, New York, and three employees: Avery Campbell of Bridgeport, Tatiana Diaz of Stratford, and Dabnus Ulmer of Bridgeport, were all arrested, Appleby said.

Officers seized more than 100 pounds of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, approximately 1,700 pre-rolled joints, and hundreds of wax, pens, and edibles, police said.

Additionally, police seized over $4,700 in cash and various sales equipment.

An investigation is ongoing pertaining to the scope of the operation.

Chen was charged with operating a marijuana dispensary without a license and possession with the intent to sell 1 kilogram or more of marijuana. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

The three employees were arrested for the illegal sale of marijuana and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance without a license. They were held on a $1,000 bond.

The business website said they are closed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.