Multi-Agency Raid Aimed At Gang Violence At Bridgeport Housing Complex Nets Five Arrests

In a response to ongoing gang violence surrounding a Fairfield County housing complex, dozens of law enforcement officers conducted a large raid during the early morning hours.

The effort on Friday, March 13, in and around the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in the city of Bridgeport, was conducted by the Connecticut State Police-Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, a collaborative unit comprised of detectives from the state police and the Bridgeport Police Department.

The raid followed an in-depth investigation focusing on individuals associated with the “Greene Homes Boyz” street gang, state police officials said.

Charles Greene homes Bridgeport

Five suspects were arrested on Friday and more are expected as the investigation continues.

"These individuals are suspected to be directly related to recent acts of violence, to include the shooting incident at the Connecticut Superior Court located on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport," state police said.

Those arrested included: Marc Busanet, 20; Jaquon Benejan, 19; Laheem Jones, 26; Jostyne Morales, 22, and Dhamoni Lockhart, 19, all of Bridgeport. All were charged with various drug charges and are being held.

In addition, officers seized four handguns, numerous rounds of handgun ammunition, and a large quantity of marijuana, crack cocaine, prescription pills, heroin, and fentanyl, as well as several firearm magazines, including 50 and 30 round drums.

The investigation is part of a collaborative effort by several law enforcement agencies, focusing on efforts to reduce violent acts of crime in the city of Bridgeport.

The following agencies and investigative units assisted with this investigation: The state police Narcotics Unit, Bridgeport Police, Fairfield Police Department, Orange Police, Stamford Police, Westport Police, the Massachusetts State Police, the Rhode Island State Police, the FBI, the DEA, and the Connecticut State Attorney's Office.

