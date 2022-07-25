Mother Of 3 Among Dead Following Wrong-Way Crash In Bridgeport

Two people are dead, including a mother of three, after a wrong-way driver triggered a chain reaction crash in Fairfield County.

The wreck happened at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on Route 8 in Bridgeport, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said a Ford van was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck another vehicle head-on near the Main Street exit.

The impact killed 41-year-old Monica Wilson, of Westport, police said.

Two children in Wilson’s car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the van, identified as 46-year-old Ananias Castillo-Icabalzeta, of Bridgeport, also died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the van was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Authorities identified him as Wilber Martinez, age 35, of Bridgeport.

The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

According to the accident report taken by troopers, the van that sparked the crash is registered to B&B Hardwood Floor Restoration in Bridgeport. The vehicle did not have an active insurance policy at the time of the wreck.

The southbound lanes of Route 8 were closed for approximately five hours while crews investigated and have since reopened.

Connecticut State Police asked anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

Friends described Wilson as a manager at Broad River Animal Hospital in Norwalk. The crash happened just one day before her 42nd birthday.

"We should be celebrating your birthday today but instead we are mourning your devastating loss," Michele Mason wrote on Facebook.

"Monica at BRAH you were the sunshine that brightened everyone’s day and the glue that held it all together.

Wilson leaves behind three sons, according to friends.

Broad River Animal Hospital announced that it would be closed Monday, July 25, due to Wilson's death.

"We have suffered a great loss of one of our Broad River family members over the weekend," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

"Due to this tragic event we have decided to close the hospital to ensure the wellbeing of our team members."

