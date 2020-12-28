Man Awaiting Trials On 11 Pending Cases Busted For Home Invasion In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man who is awaiting trials on 11 pending cases has been arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion on Christmas Day.

The Stamford Police Department arrested Bartosz Kurpiecki, 30, of Stamford, in connection with the incident that took place around 2:45 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25, said Lt. Tom Scanlon.

According to Scanlon, Kurpiecki was arrested by Stamford Police patrol officers who had responded to a report of a suspicious person attempting to enter the home at 165 Echo Hill Dr.

Kurpiecki was observed on the residence’s security cameras.

When police arrived, Kurpiecki was in the rear of the home and was attempting to gain entry through various means.

The responding officers were impeded by downed trees and wires from the adverse storm conditions at the time, but they managed to arrive before Kurpiecki had gained entry, Scanlon said.

Kurpiecki ran away from the residence when he observed officers on the property. Officers chased him into the wooded area behind the home and a struggle ensued.

Officers were able to subdue Kurpiecki and during his arrest found a fake firearm and handcuffs in his backpack, Scanlon said.

Kurpiecki is known to the Department from numerous prior incidents and arrests and he has 11 pending cases within the State of Connecticut Judicial System.

The same home was the victim of another home invasion on Nov. 22., in which the owner's Porsche was stolen, Scanlon said.

At the time of Kurpiecki’s arrest, he possessed a Porsche key. Officers later located the stolen Porsche parked on a nearby road.

Kurpiecki was charged with:

Criminal attempt at home invasion

Criminal attempt at burglary

Possession of a facsimile firearm

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Possession of burglary tools

Assault on a police officer

Interfering with police

Criminal mischief

Violation of conditions of release and violation of protective order

Kurpiecki is currently in the custody of the Stamford Police Department and is held on a 1,500 bond.

Major Crime Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Kurpiecki’s residence and located items of evidentiary value that are related to the home invasion that occurred on Nov. 22, Scanlon said.

An arrest warrant application in relation to the first incident is expected and will be presented to the State Attorney’s Office.

