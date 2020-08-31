ID Released For 24-Year-Old Found Shot, Killed At Bridgeport Intersection

A 24-year-old man has been identified by police after being fatally shot in Fairfield County.

Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department responded to the intersection of Iranistan Avenue and Hanover Street early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 30, where there was a report of a man who had been shot.

Police said that upon arrival, the officers found Bridgeport resident Heriberto Marquez on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

This was the 13th homicide in Bridgeport this year.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Bridgeport Police Det. Jorge Cintron by calling (203) 581-5227 or the department’s Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.