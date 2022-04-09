11-Month-Old CT Girl Abducted By Father In Bridgeport, Police Say

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old Connecticut girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in Fairfield County.

Jalayjah Douglas, of New Haven, was "kidnapped" by her father around 7:45 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

The child, currently in foster care, was visiting the west side of Bridgeport when the biological father, identified as James Lamont Douglas, age 30, of Bridgeport "decided to take his daughter from the legal guardian without permission or the legal right to do so," Gilleran said.

Jalayjah was last seen wearing pink Reebok sneakers and a jean jacket with a pink hooded sweatshirt underneath. The hooded sweatshirt has the words “God Bless Me” on the front, Gilleran said.

Douglas is described as a heavy-set Black male wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Douglas lost custody of his daughter in March, police said.

Both are reported to have left the westside of the city traveling in a small, 4-door, silver, compact vehicle, Gilleran said.

To fit the criteria for an Amber Alert there needs to be an imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, Gilleran said.

"There is no information at this time to indicate Mr. Douglas would intentionally place his daughter in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. A Silver Alert was issued," he added.

The Bridgeport Police are working with state, local, and federal agencies in order to bring this incident to a safe and speedy conclusion, Gilleran said.

"We are asking for the public’s help in locating Jalayjah Douglas," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should immediately call 911.

For non-emergency information please contact the case officer Detective Abe Konoval at 203 581-5229, or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

