Repeat Offender From Bridgeport Sentenced For Possessing Child Sex Abuse Images

A Fairfield County man who was caught possessing child pornography for a second time has been sentenced to another prison term.

Former Bridgeport resident Robert Mosley, age 55, was sentenced to 121 months, or just over 10 years, in federal prison on Monday, Nov. 28 for possessing and distributing images depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

This is the second sentence Mosley has received for possessing child pornography, as in 2016 he was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime. He was then released on parole in 2018, according to Avery.

On Jan. 28, 2020, during a home visit conducted by Connecticut parole officers and state troopers, Mosley was found to have an unapproved smartphone and an approved mobile phone that had suspected child pornography on them, according to Department of Justice officials.

Both phones were then seized and Mosley was taken into custody. After the phones were analyzed more, thousands of images and hundreds of videos were found on both the devices and a cloud storage account depicting the sexual abuse of children, mainly boys between the ages of 2 and 14, Department of Justice officials said.

Additionally, investigators found that Mosley had sent numerous emails soliciting child pornography, sent pornography to others, and sent links to his cloud storage account, according to the Department of Justice.

Mosley pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on Sept. 22, 2021, according to Avery.

The penalties for Mosley's most recent sentencing were enhanced because of his criminal history, Department of Justice officials said.

