Postal Employee From Bridgeport Admits To Theft Of Mail

A Connecticut postal worker who admitted to carrying a gun and using drugs on the job has also copped to federal charges of mail theft.

Umberto Pignataro, age 46, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in federal court in Bridgeport Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Prosecutors said Pignataro stole hundreds of pieces of mail between December 2020 and May 2021, while working as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Norwalk.

Among the pilfered items were packages and greetings cards that contained cash, gift cards, and other valuable items, prosecutors said.

Pignatoro was eventually captured on surveillance footage rifling through, destroying, and pocketing mail while working his mail route.

When confronted by police in May 2021, he reportedly admitted to stealing mail and also copped to possessing a firearm and using cocaine at work.

A judge released Pignataro ahead of his sentencing on Thursday, Nov. 17.

If given the maximum prison term, he could spend up to five years behind bars.

