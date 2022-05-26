Missing Bridgeport Girl Found Safe In New York City, Police Say

A 14-year-old girl Fairfield County girl who has been missing for almost two months has been found safe.

Jayleen Burgos, of Bridgeport, who had been missing since Wednesday, March 30, has been located in New York City, safe, and reunited with her family, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

"There is no doubt that your media coverage, and the work of our law enforcement partners in both NY and CT, brought this case to a close," Gilleran said.

Police feared that Burgos, a recurrent runaway, was in danger during her time on the run, police said.

At the time of her disappearance, Gilleran said the girl was believed to be in the company of a 19-year-old Bronx man and was in a dangerous environment that was evolving.

Gilleran said NYPD Youth Coordination Officer Namely Holguin and Bridgeport Det. Damien Csech were instrumental throughout in bringing Jayleen home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.