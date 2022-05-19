Police Asking For Help Locating Bridgeport Girl Missing For Weeks

Police are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Jayleen Burgos, age 13, of Bridgeport, a recurrent runaway has been missing since Wednesday, March 30, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Jayleen is described as being 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

"Although there is periodic telephone contact between Jayleen and her family, Jayleen remains a missing person," Gilleran said.

In addition to the Bridgeport area, there is information to suggest that special attention should be paid to Garden Street in the Bronx, he added.

The Bridgeport Police Department believes that Jayleen is in the company of the 19-year-old Bronx, man (no further description), and considering her age, is in a dangerous environment that is evolving, Gilleran said.

The NYPD 48th Precinct has been notified and is assisting in the search.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jayleen is urged to contact their local police.

The public also has the option to contact the Bridgeport PD case officer, Detective Damien Csech, at 203 581-5205 or utilize the Bridgeport PD tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

