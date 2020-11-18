Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Town In Fairfield County Reaches CT Red Zone Status

Unlike the state, which averages data on a two-week basis, the Ridgefield analysis reflects a one-week average. The daily new case rates are expressed per 100,000 residents. Photo Credit: Town of Ridgefield

A new town in Fairfield County has reached the "red zone" due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi broke the grim news on Wednesday, Nov. 18, saying the number of new cases has risen by 96 percent since Friday, Nov. 13, firmly putting the town well into the red zone.

Since Thursday, Nov. 12, 38 new cases have been reported, raising the daily new case rate to 28 cases per 100,000 residents.

 “This increase is not yet reflected in the state data which lags Ridgefield specific data,” said Marconi. “I urge all Ridgefielders to please avoid gathering and reconsider Thanksgiving Day plans, as we are in a very serious situation. "

He went on to point out that many Ridgefielders could be asymptomatic spreaders and encouraged wearing a mask and socially distance themselves from others. 

"This is for your safety and for the safety of your family, friends, and community," he added.

