COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positive-Test Rate, New Rundown Of Cases By Communities, Counties

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A look at cases by community in Connecticut.
A look at cases by community in Connecticut.

The latest positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19 covering the last four days in Connecticut is 6.05 percent.

The new data released late Monday afternoon, Dec. 28 covers Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27.

A total of 139,889 tests were administered during that time, with 8,457 coming back positive (6.05 percent).

A total of 1,219 patients are currently hospitalized statewide, an increase of 19.

There were 113 COVID additional deaths over the weekend.

A complete list of cases by counties and communities can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

