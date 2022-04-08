COVID-19: Death Toll In CT Nears 10,800; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Data By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise in Connecticut, which reported nearly two dozen new deaths over the past week.

In its latest update on Thursday, April 7, the state Department of Public Health reported 19 new virus-related deaths in the past week, as the number of fatalities rose to 10,795 since March 2020.

According to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health, there have been nearly 60,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut in the past seven days, resulting in 2,870 confirmed cases for a 4.88 percent average positive infection rate, up slightly.

Thirty-nine more COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospital, as the total rose to 127 statewide after dipping below 100 for several days earlier in the month.

As of April 7, officials said that 3,030,290 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,715,719 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,488,253 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on April 7:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 48 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 203,001 (2,699 deaths);

New Haven: 195,533 (2,811);

Hartford: 177,226 (3,124);

New London: 54,758 (656);

Litchfield: 31,758 (455);

Middlesex: 28,084 (479);

Windham: 25,674 (301);

Tolland: 20,535 (269);

Unknown: 2,885 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.