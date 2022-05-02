Alert Issued For 13-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Her Bridgeport Home Days Ago

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sommer Hinds, of Bridgeport, was reported missing on Saturday, April 30, after she failed to return home on Friday, April, 29.

Sommer’s father told Bridgeport Police his daughter left the house around 6 p.m. on Friday when he wasn’t home, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

"The father reported her missing early Saturday morning when she hadn’t returned home and when she wasn’t calling him back," Appleby said.

Sommer is described as being a light complexion Black female with long black braided hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-3, and weighs 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, leggings, and black slides.

Sommer attends a local Bridgeport school. Parents were given information that she may be hanging out in the Green Homes Apartment Complex, Appleby said.

A silver alert has been requested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Konoval at 203-581-5229.

