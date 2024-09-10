A Few Clouds 74°

Man Wanted In Murder Of Bridgeport Mother Found Dead In Stratford

A Fairfield County man wanted for questioning in the murder of a 27-year-old mother has been found dead.

Ricardo Robinson, who was considered armed and dangerous, was found dead in Stratford.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Richardo Robinson, age 25, of Bridgeport, was a person of interest in the death of the young mother who was found shot dead on a Bridgeport street on Monday, Sept. 9.

Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police said Robinson was located on Tuesday, Sept. 10, dead in Stratford.

The Stratford Police have taken the lead in the "untimely death" case, he added.

Next of kin have been notified.

"There are no outstanding suspects in the Bridgeport homicide investigation," Gilleran said.

