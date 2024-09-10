27-Year-Old Bridgeport Mother Found Shot Dead In Street, Person Of Interest Wanted

The incident occurred in Bridgeport in the 100 block of Seaview Avenue at 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police officers responded to a shots fired report and found the woman lying in the street on Central Avenue just south of the intersection with Seaview Avenue.

Medics quickly arrived and confirmed the victim was dead, Gilleran said. She has been identified as a mother from the East End of Bridgeport.

Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB). The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation.

Gilleran said a preliminary investigation suggests this was a violent domestic assault where the victim knew her attacker.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of the family.

A strong lead has been developed in the case. However, the Bridgeport Police Department still requests your assistance in bringing the case to a swift conclusion, Gilleran said.

Gilleran said Ricardo Robinson, age 25, of Bridgeport, is the person of interest in the case. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Robinson is described as 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the East End of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Keith Hanson, at 203-581-5243. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

"The Bridgeport Police Department offers their sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and friends," Gilleran said. "Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family."

