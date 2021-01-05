Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bridgeport Man Charged In Death Of 4-Month-Old Baby Girl
Lifestyle

Wiggles The Mayor Of The Beardsley Zoo Dies

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Wiggles, the Mayor of the Beardsley Zoo died on Sunday.
Wiggles, the Mayor of the Beardsley Zoo died on Sunday. Photo Credit: The Beardsley Zoo

The Beardsley Zoo is mourning the loss of its Mayor Wiggles, the Chinchilla.

Wiggles, who was elected the official mayor of the Zoo in November, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, the Zoo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The elderly chinchilla passed away from advanced age with his devoted campaign and animal care staff beside him, the Zoo said.

As a long-time animal ambassador and a veteran of ZooMobile visits to senior centers as well as starring roles at children’s birthday parties, 19-year-old Wiggles beat out six other candidates to claim his spot as the titular head of the Zoo in November 2020.

Wiggles recently passed away.

The Beardsley Zoo

“Although Wiggles did not serve long as the Zoo’s mayor, he served as an educator for the Zoo for nearly two decades," said Education Curator Jim Knox.

"His role was to engage children and adults alike in recognizing the need to understand animals of all species, to highlight the delicate balance between living things and their environment, and to foster curiosity.

"Wiggles was the consummate animal ambassador and a beloved member of the Zoo family. We feel his loss deeply.”

As the second-place winner, Amur leopard Kallisto will step into the role vacated by Wiggles and fulfill his duties through the duration of his 12-month term.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bridgeport Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.