Wiggles The Mayor Of The Beardsley Zoo Dies

The Beardsley Zoo is mourning the loss of its Mayor Wiggles, the Chinchilla.

Wiggles, who was elected the official mayor of the Zoo in November, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, the Zoo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The elderly chinchilla passed away from advanced age with his devoted campaign and animal care staff beside him, the Zoo said.

As a long-time animal ambassador and a veteran of ZooMobile visits to senior centers as well as starring roles at children’s birthday parties, 19-year-old Wiggles beat out six other candidates to claim his spot as the titular head of the Zoo in November 2020.

Wiggles recently passed away. The Beardsley Zoo

“Although Wiggles did not serve long as the Zoo’s mayor, he served as an educator for the Zoo for nearly two decades," said Education Curator Jim Knox.

"His role was to engage children and adults alike in recognizing the need to understand animals of all species, to highlight the delicate balance between living things and their environment, and to foster curiosity.

"Wiggles was the consummate animal ambassador and a beloved member of the Zoo family. We feel his loss deeply.”

As the second-place winner, Amur leopard Kallisto will step into the role vacated by Wiggles and fulfill his duties through the duration of his 12-month term.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.