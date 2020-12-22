Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Longtime WFSB Anchor Dennis House Joining WTNH

Kathy Reakes
Dennis House
Dennis House Photo Credit: @DennisHouseTV

Dennis House, the popular news anchor who left WFSB-TV Channel 3 earlier this year, will return to Connecticut TV in early 2021 as the chief political anchor for ABC affiliate WTNH-TV Channel 8.

House said on Twitter: I'm really excited to be coming back to serve the people of Connecticut!

The Emmy-winning anchor left CBS affiliate Channel 3 in September after 28 years. 

Currently, House and his wife, Kara Sundlun, who is an anchor for WFSB, are battling COVID-19.

In an update posted to his blog Sunday, Dec. 20, House said his wife’s cough was doing better and he had a slight cough and some congestion.

The couple's two children have tested negative. 

He is expected to take over the station's political news after the first of the year. 

