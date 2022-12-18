Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Popular WFSB Anchor Tests Positive Along With Her Husband

Kathy Reakes
WFSB Hosts Kara Sundlun
WFSB Hosts Kara Sundlun Photo Credit: Kara Sundlun/Facebook

Kara Sundlun, the longtime WFSB-TV news anchor, and her husband, former anchor Dennis House, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sundlun made the announcement on her Twitter page on Tuesday, Dec. 15, saying at the time House and their children had tested negative.

During a second test, House, who also worked at WFSB, tested positive and is quarantined at home with Sundlun.

Dennis House

@DennisHouseTV

In a Facebook post, Sundlun said she is experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms.

"After reporting on this story for 9 months it seems surreal that I am now one of the numbers," Sundlun wrote. "Ironically, I found out on the day the first vaccine was given."

Sundlin's Twitter post.

Kara Sundlun/Twitter

House, who left in September after 28 years at the station, said on Twitter: “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. The only symptom I have is that I’m tired. As you know Kara tested positive a couple of days ago and she had minor flu-like symptoms — runny nose, a cough, fever, things like that. She’s very tired.”

Sundlun has been with Channel 3 since 2000, where she and Scot Haney currently hosts "Better Connecticut."

As a precaution, Haney is also quarantining at home. 

Sundlun and House met and married while working at the station, they have two children. 

