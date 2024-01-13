Gunshot, Bottles Thrown: Owner Charged After Brawl At Bridgeport Business

Multiple agencies in Fairfield County were called to Bridgeport’s Hollywood Hookah on Main Street early Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 after patrol officers heard a gunshot and saw a muzzle flash from a group outside.

As police were arriving, they saw several people fighting on the street and inside the business, according to Bridgeport Police. Inside, some of those involved threw bottles across the room.

The scene drew every Bridgeport officer who was on duty at the time, as well as officers from Fairfield, Trumbull, Westport, Millford, and troopers from the Connecticut State Police.

Once the scene calmed down, police reportedly found unsafe conditions inside the business and requested that the Bridgeport Fire Marshal respond.

A fire inspector allegedly found numerous violations, including overcrowding in the basement, smoke detectors that were covered, and a blocked exit door.

Police also recovered a gun in front of a neighboring business on Main Street.

“The situation in the hookah lounge created a risk of physical injury to the patrons, employees, and responding police officers,” Bridgeport Police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, Hollywood Hookah owner Javier Wright turned himself in on an outstanding warrant charging him with reckless endangerment.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

