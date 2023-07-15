Fatal Fire: 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Bridgeport

The fire took place in Bridgeport around 4:20 a.m., Friday, July 14 in the 400 block of Success Ave., Building 43.

When Bridgeport firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors of the apartment, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

The building was evacuated due to heavy smoke conditions.

Two residents of the apartment were transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where one died, and the second is listed in critical condition, Appleby said.

This incident remains an active investigation being led by the Bridgeport Fire Marshal Division along with the State Fire Marshals Office and with support from the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau.

The identity of the victims is being withheld at this time due to the active investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims and the many residents displaced by this tragedy," Appleby said.

Those displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

