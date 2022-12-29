Contact Us
K9 Officer Helps Police Catch Suspected Work Van Thief In Bridgeport
Bridgeport Restaurant To Close In Coming Days, Plans Announced For New Location

Nicole Valinote
Ten20, located at 1450 Barnum Ave.
Ten20, located at 1450 Barnum Ave.

A Bridgeport restaurant is set to close in the coming days, but owners say it won't be the last time you hear from them.

The owners of Ten20 in Bridgeport said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that they are not renewing the restaurant's lease for the new year.

They thanked supporters of the business over the past four years and their kitchen and front-of-house staff for their hard work.

The restaurant, located at 1450 Barnum Ave., serves up Caribbean fusion dishes.

"New location coming soon," the announcement reads. "New Vibes downtown coming SOON!"

