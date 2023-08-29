Overcast 70°

SHARE

Bridgeport Woman Hits Pedestrians, Kids, Charged With DUI, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been charged with multiple crimes including DUI after allegedly plowing into a group of people, including five children.

Crystal Dejesus
Crystal Dejesus Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 7:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

Bridgeport Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls reporting a vehicle crash with pedestrians struck, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.

Early reports indicate that injuries seem to be non-life threatening but involve approximately five children and multiple adults, Appleby said.

"All parties treated at the scene and/or being transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital," Appleby added.

The woman driving the vehicle has been identified as Crystal Dejesus, age 31, of Bridgeport.

She was charged with:

  • Operating a vehicle without minimum insurance
  • Reckless driving
  • DUI
  • Failure to drive in the proper lane
  • Operating a vehicle without a license
  • Four counts of risk of injury to a child
  • Seven counts of reckless endangerment
  • Operating unregistered vehicle
  • Falsifying vehicle registration

She was held on a $42,000 bond.

This is an active investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE