Bridgeport Woman Hits Pedestrians, Kids, Charged With DUI, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 7:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
Bridgeport Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls reporting a vehicle crash with pedestrians struck, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.
Early reports indicate that injuries seem to be non-life threatening but involve approximately five children and multiple adults, Appleby said.
"All parties treated at the scene and/or being transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital," Appleby added.
The woman driving the vehicle has been identified as Crystal Dejesus, age 31, of Bridgeport.
She was charged with:
- Operating a vehicle without minimum insurance
- Reckless driving
- DUI
- Failure to drive in the proper lane
- Operating a vehicle without a license
- Four counts of risk of injury to a child
- Seven counts of reckless endangerment
- Operating unregistered vehicle
- Falsifying vehicle registration
She was held on a $42,000 bond.
This is an active investigation at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.
