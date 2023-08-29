Bridgeport Woman Hits Pedestrians, Kids, Charged With DUI, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 7:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

Bridgeport Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls reporting a vehicle crash with pedestrians struck, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.

Early reports indicate that injuries seem to be non-life threatening but involve approximately five children and multiple adults, Appleby said.

"All parties treated at the scene and/or being transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital," Appleby added.

The woman driving the vehicle has been identified as Crystal Dejesus, age 31, of Bridgeport.

She was charged with:

Operating a vehicle without minimum insurance

Reckless driving

DUI

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Operating a vehicle without a license

Four counts of risk of injury to a child

Seven counts of reckless endangerment

Operating unregistered vehicle

Falsifying vehicle registration

She was held on a $42,000 bond.

This is an active investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

