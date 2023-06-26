Machete Attack At Baseball Field: Wanted Bridgeport Man Apprehended

Jilmer Valverde, age 20, of Bridgeport, was apprehended early Monday, June 26, by members of the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Violent Crime Task Force, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

He was wanted for the alarming machete attack of a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Sunday, May 28, along Waldemere Avenue at the “Diamond 10” baseball field at Seaside Park.

"Bridgeport PD Detective Angel Llanos was the lead investigator," Gilleran said. "He should be commended for quickly developing a suspect in this case."

The victim, a 26-year-old Bridgeport man, suffered serious injuries to his face, officials said.

Valverde is charged with assault. His bond is set at $750,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

