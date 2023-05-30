Man Attacked With Machete In Bridgeport

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 8 p.m., Sunday, May 28 at Seaside Park, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

When officers arrived on the scenem they found the Bridgeport resident suffering from a serious physical injury to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was admitted.

The incident occurred along Waldemere Avenue at the “Diamond 10” baseball field in Seaside Park, Gilleran said.

Gilleran said on Tuesday, May 30 the department has a strong lead in the case.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male with dreadlock-style black hair. He was wearing a white tank top shirt, black pants, and a baseball cap. He was last seen fleeing in the 100 block of Iranistan Avenue.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Det. John Knapp, at 203-581-5251. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

