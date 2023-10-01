5 Nabbed In Special Bridgeport Operation To Reduce Crime, One Still On Run, Police Say

The incident occurred in Fairfield County in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Park Avenue.

The arrests are part of a month-long investigation named "Operation Take Back Park Avenue," after numerous shootings and one stabbing resulted in two homicides in that same area between May and September of this year, Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Poice said.

The area encompasses the Park Avenue corridor between Wood Avenue and Washington Terrace, Gilleran said.

On Aug. 22, around 10:50 p.m. Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the area of Park Ave. and Washington Terrace on a report of numerous shots fired with multiple individuals shot.

Patrol officers arrived to find a man and an unrelated adult woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Gilleran said.

Both were innocent bystanders. They were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. Both have since recovered from their physical injuries.

One of the suspects, 32-year-old Allen Lusmat, was shot and seriously injured. He was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau took over the investigation with Det. Keith Hanson was assigned as the lead investigator with Det. Jeff Holtz assisting.

Arrested in the operation were:

Isaiah Genias, age 24, of Norwalk.

Luis Gonsales, age 28, of Bridgeport.

Hartford County resident Allen Lusmat. age 32, of Wethersfield.

Robert Hair. age 38, of Bridgeport.

All were charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm and held on a $500,000 bond.

Daniel Fuller, age 20, of Bridgeport, is awaiting extradition from South Carolina where he was arrested on an unrelated shooting. Once Fuller is extradited back to Bridgeport, he will be charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police are seeking a sixth suspect, New Haven County resident 28-year-old Rhameir Marqui Bush of Ansonia, Gilleran said, He is currently out on a $500,000 bond related to a 2020 murder.

The Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to take Bush into custody in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Bush fled in a motor vehicle, striking a police car in the process. He was not apprehended. No officers or civilians were injured during that incident.

Bush is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is requested to call 911 immediately.

In addition to the charges related to Tuesday night, Rhameir Bush will be charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is yet to be determined.

Operation “Take Back Park Avenue" is the result of a combined effort by the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau, the Fairfield County States Attorney’s Office, the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force, the Connecticut Department of Probation, the Connecticut Department of Corrections, and the Waterbury Police Department.

