4 Bridgeport Gang Members Convicted, 8 Murders, 20 Attempted Murders Solved

Bridgeport residents found guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 5 included:

Keishawn Donald, age 22

Trevon Wright, also known as “Tre,” age 22

Eric Hayes, also known as “Heavyweight Champ,” age 26

Travon Jones, also known as “Budda,” age 21

According to the evidence presented during a month-long trial, the FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service, and Bridgeport Police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence, said Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

All four men have been members of the “East End gang,” which began as a local street gang based in the East End of Bridgeport but currently has members and associates who are either incarcerated or living throughout Bridgeport and surrounding towns.

East End members distributed heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and Percocet pills; used and shared firearms; and committed at least six murders and other acts of violence, court documents show.

The jury found Donald, Wright, Hayes, and Jones guilty of conspiring to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity.

At sentencing, Donald, Wright, and Jones face a maximum term of imprisonment of life, and Hayes faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Approximately 47 members and associates of the East End, O.N.E., and the GHB/Hotz gangs have now been convicted of federal offenses stemming from this investigation, which has solved eight murders and approximately 20 attempted murders, Avery said.

“On behalf of the City of Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Police Department, I want to thank the US Attorney’s Office and all of the federal law enforcement agencies for their continued support and partnership in helping to reduce violent crime in the City of Bridgeport and bringing those responsible for violence in our city to justice,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.