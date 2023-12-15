37-Year-Old From Stratford Killed In Bridgeport Crash

The collision occurred in Bridgeport on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Housatonic Avenue and Wells Street.

Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management, said Bridgeport officers responded to the area and found a man who driving an Italica motor scooter RX 150 on the ground.

Members of the Bridgeport Fire Department started life-saving techniques on the unresponsive man AMR arrived and transported the man to St. Vincent’s Emergency Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Appleby said.

Appleby said a preliminary investigation determined a 44-year-old man was driving a white 2022 Toyota Camry north on Housatonic Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Wells Street when he collided with the scooter which was traveling south.

The next of kin was notified by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragic incident," Appleby said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.