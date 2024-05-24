Luxury Redefined: Introducing Paramus's Premier Luxury Townhome Community

Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Paramus, Skye Drive Estates boasts a unique blend of sophisticated design, modern amenities, and an unmatched location. An exclusive collection of just 24 exquisite townhomes, each meticulously crafted and thoughtfully executed with attention to detail and a commitment to seamless luxury living. From spacious floor plans to high-end finishes, every aspect of these homes exudes elegance and comfort.

Each unit offers 3,000+ sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage and a huge rec room on first level. The second level features a gourmet kitchen with a 10 ft quartz waterfall island, Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances and quality cabinetry. The open-concept floor plan provides an ideal space for entertaining featuring a beautiful gas fireplace surrounded by custom built-ins. The primary suite is spacious with a spa-like en-suite primary bath and a huge walk-in custom closet.

Prime Location: Situated in the heart of Paramus, Skye Drive offers unparalleled convenience to its’ residents. With easy access to major highways, top-rated schools, shopping destinations, some of the best dining options, and right next to Van Saun County Park, Skye Drive has everything you need just moments away.

"We are excited to introduce Skye Drive Estates to the Paramus community," said listing agent for the development, Taylor Lucyk of Christie’s International Real Estate. "With its unmatched blend of luxury, convenience, and prime location, we believe Skye Drive will set a new standard for upscale living in Paramus. Skye is the limit."

Prospective buyers are invited to explore the unparalleled lifestyle offered by Skye Drive that is unmatched to any other product of its’ kind. For more information or to schedule a private tour, please visit www.skyedriveestates.com or contact 551-309-2710.

About Rock Solid Builders

Rock Solid Builders is a renowned developer committed to creating exceptional living spaces that exceed expectations. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and customer satisfaction, Rock Solid has earned a reputation for delivering premium homes and developments that stand the test of time. To learn more about Rock Solid Builders and their impeccable portfolio, visit www.njrocksolid.com.