How to Find a Psychic Reading Near Me Regardless of Where You Are

Seeking guidance and insight into your life's questions? Then, you might have tried searching for a “psychic reading near me.”

These mystical experiences allow you to tap into the supernatural to better understand your past, present, and future.

Are you curious about love, career, or simply seeking clarity? We’ll help you explore the best psychic sites like Purple Garden. Discover how you can find professional psychics that offer accurate readings.

Where Can I Get a Psychic Reading Near Me in 2025?

1. Purple Garden - Best site overall ($30 off on your first reading)

2. Keen - Best astrology readings (5 minutes for $1)

3. Kasamba - Best love readings (50% off on first session + 3 minutes free)

4. AskNow - Best tarot card readers (5 free minutes)

5. Psychic Source - Best psychic mediums (cheap $1/min readings)

6. Oranum - Best live spiritual readings (9.99 free credits)

Our Ranking Criteria of Psychic Reading Platforms

Selecting the right psychic can be stressful, especially if you're a beginner in the world of psychic readings. That’s why we reviewed the best psychic reading services to make picking easier and faster for you. Here are the essential factors we considered:

Screening Process for Psychic Advisors

We prioritized psychic websites that screen their psychics to bring you the best psychic reading services. Some examples of platforms that vet applicants carefully are Purple Garden, Keen, and Kasamba.

Free Psychic Reading (Trial Minutes)

The cost of online psychic services can add up quickly because the charges are based on the duration of the session. To address this issue, we evaluated some websites that provide free trial minutes. This gives newcomers a chance to enjoy a free psychic reading online.

Satisfaction Guarantee on All Psychic Readings Online

It’s vital that you have the option to ask for a refund if you’re not happy with your session. That’s why all the websites we evaluated have some form of a satisfaction guarantee.

Variety of Specialties Offered

Different people have different needs, so the best websites should feature many psychic services. According to our assessment, Purple Garden has a very extensive range of specialties—including astrology, tarot cards, dream analysis, angel insights, and love readings.

Cheap Psychic Reading

If you’re on a budget, some websites, like AskNow and Psychic Source, have cheap psychics who offer services for as low as $1 per minute.

Contact Methods

Some people are more comfortable with certain communication modes than others. If you need a clairvoyant reading, for instance, Purple Garden and Psychic Source offer phone and chat options plus video readings to their customers.

Customer Reviews

All of the platforms we reviewed feature transparent, honest feedback from clients. This will allow you to see how happy (or unhappy) the clients are with every psychic.

Years of Experience

We also considered the number of years each platform has been in business. Psychic Source is the oldest site, with over 35 years of experience, and AskNow is the youngest, with less than 20 years in business.

Best Psychic Reading Websites Reviewed

Find all the info you need below.

1. Purple Garden - Best Site Overall

Pros

Affordable rates starting at $1.99/min

A large pool of hundreds of psychics

Psychics fluent in English and Spanish

An informative blog on various psychic topics

$30 discount on the first paid reading

Cons

No free minutes for new clients

Overview

Are you searching for a “psychic reading near me” online? Need one via live chat, phone calls, or video sessions? As our #1 pick, Purple Garden offers flexible communication options.

The advisors showcase diverse styles, techniques, and tools, whether you’re interested in palm reading, astrology, angel insights, dream analysis, or oracle guidance.

What’s more, Purple Garden offers a mobile app that lets you conveniently connect with psychics. With just a few clicks, you can browse through psychic profiles and pick your preferred one.

The website covers a wide range of interesting topics, and it also features a blog that serves as an intro for beginners to the psychic world.

Top Psychics on Purple Garden

Are you facing challenges in your romantic relationships or seeking a greater sense of alignment in life? One renowned psychic on the site is Jasmaya, who specializes in love and alignment. She boasts an impressive track record of numerous 5-star ratings and over 2,900 readings provided.

If you wish to see what the cards hold for you, Kay the Intuitive is a popular tarot reader and empath with a 4.9/5 rating out of more than 4,000 readings.

Prices and Deals

You can enjoy a free credit worth $30 when you pay for your first reading on Purple Garden. Looking for affordable psychic readings? The advisors' rates start at $1.99 per minute.

User Reviews

Many users are more than happy with Purple Garden because it offers reliable psychic readings. For example, one Redditor called it one of the top psychic platforms on r/psychicsonline [1].

Another Reddit user shared that he hasn’t tried it yet, but he is curious to learn more about Purple Ocean (Purple Garden's partner app) from fellow Redditors on r/Psychic [2].

2. Keen - Best Astrology Readings

Pros

Largest community of psychic readers

“Find a psychic” filter

The first 3 minutes are free

Best horoscopes online

Decent satisfaction guarantee offer

Cons

Limited customer service hours

Overview

With more than 2,000 advisors, there’s no shortage of choices on Keen if you’re looking for a “psychic reading near me.” Moreover, the platform has been in the business for two decades.

Are you curious to know what the stars say about your destiny? This site is a favorite go-to for reliable astrology psychic readings and free daily horoscopes.

The efficient search filter allows you to explore your options based on the type of reading, price range, mode of communication, and customer rating. Once you’ve decided, scheduling is also a breeze with the “call now” and “chat later” options in every advisor's profile.

Better yet, Keen’s “Readings 101” feature offers a step-by-step guide to learning more about readers and psychic readings.

Top Psychics on Keen

As her name suggests, AstroNTarot is a veteran of Western and Vedic astrology. After performing over 7,600 readings, she has gained an average rating of 4.9.

Nadi Astrologer is yet another long-timer to star-based fortune-telling. With more than 6,700 readings under his belt, he has received a 4.9 score in total.

Prices and Deals

If you’re a first-time customer, you’ll receive the first 3 minutes of your initial reading free of charge. Plus, the special introduction package includes 5 minutes for $1.

If you’re not satisfied with your reading, Keen offers a satisfaction guarantee of up to $25 compensation.

User Reviews

Many customers have praised Keen in their online reviews. One of them is a Trustpilot user who was impressed by three Keen psychics—thanks to their accurate predictions and kind, honest attitude [3].

On the other hand, another Trustpilot review noticed that the psychic site has its own ups and downs [4].

3. Kasamba - Best Love Readings

Pros

20+ years of experience

Three complimentary minutes

50% discount on your first reading

Focuses on romance and relationships

Decent satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours

Overview

Are you discovering a new romance or dealing with a challenging separation? Kasamba has got you covered if you’re yearning for success in all aspects of your love life.

Kasamba offers a user-friendly main menu and clear, comprehensive psychic profiles. Furthermore, you can opt for an online chat or phone psychic reading.

If an advisor is free, you can schedule a session immediately. If not, you can leave a message in the meantime.

Kasamba's secure and encrypted connection protects your privacy when making credit card payments.

Top Psychics on Kasamba

Best Psychic Readings is a highly productive psychic on Kasamba who has conducted more than 138,000 readings. With an overall 4.9 rating, he’s a champ when it comes to love and relationship readings powered by telepathy and telekinesis.

Divine Timing 777 is renowned for her precise psychic predictions. After performing nearly 28,000 readings, she continues to maintain her 5-star rating.

Prices and Deals

Their "Best Match Guarantee" provides three free chat minutes with three psychics, enabling you to test a psychic before committing to one.

Additionally, you'll receive a 50% discount on your first paid psychic reading. If you are not satisfied, you may request a refund of up to $50.

User Reviews

Kasamba reviews are generally positive. One user described it as the best psychic platform for a “psychic love reading near me.” They liked how consistent the readings were [5].

Another client felt the site gravitated too much towards romance, yet some may say that it’s a good thing if love is what you’re really interested in [6].

4. AskNow - Best Tarot Card Readers

Pros

$1/minute rate

Free 5 minutes for new customers

Specializes in online tarot readings

Nearly two decades in the industry

Offers phone and chat sessions

Cons

Limited satisfaction guarantee

Overview

Seeking answers to life's important questions with the help of tarot cards? AskNow has been providing virtual tarot readings by highly screened psychics since 2005.

The search filter is user-friendly, making it simple to find a “tarot card reading near me.” It features reader profiles, customer feedback, and the convenience of scheduling appointments up to a week in advance.

Furthermore, you can select one of three categories of readers, depending on your budget: Master, Elite, or Top Rated.

AskNow also has a secure payment system and a strict privacy policy that protects customers' data from third-party access.

Top Psychics on AskNow

Master practitioner Psychic Cristina has 30 years of experience in tarot card reading. With over 14,000 psychic readings to her name, she has gained a 5-star rating overall.

Another expert tarot reader with an average score of 5 stars, Psychic Guide Selena, has completed more than 51,000 sessions within three decades.

Prices and Deals

AskNow showcases five free Master Minutes as a bonus. "Master Minutes" are associated with AskNow's Master Advisors, who usually charge a higher rate.

Aside from $1 per minute deals, there are also introductory packages starting at $0.67 per minute.

User Reviews

A good number of clients have a high opinion of AskNow. As an example, one Trustpilot reviewer confirmed that her first psychic reading was accurate [7].

While other users felt challenged by the registration procedure, not everybody had the same experience [8].

5. Psychic Source - Best Psychic Mediums

Pros

35+ years of experience

Online articles section

Consult psychic mediums

Risk-free guarantee

Rewards for loyal clients

Cons

Deals for new customers only

Overview

If you wish to connect with your departed loved ones, you can reach out to expert mediums on Psychic Source. With more than three decades in the field, it’s the oldest online platform on our list.

It’s easy to find a psychic medium among the hundreds of advisors on the site, thanks to the site’s interactive search tool. It also allows you to book an appointment with an advisor up to a week in advance.

Moreover, the customer service representatives are available 24/7 if you need any assistance or have any questions. What’s more, the articles and media section gives you the chance to learn more about psychic matters.

Top Psychics on Psychic Source

Psychic Source has gained recognition mainly for having the best psychic mediums for love and relationships and beyond, such as a reader named Psychic Judy. After conducting over 34,000 reviews, she has achieved an excellent 5-star rating.

Psychic Natasha is another medium who has completed more than 4,000 readings. With a 5-star score, she also has skills in reiki and crystals.

Prices and Deals

If you’re a first-timer, Psychic Source offers 10, 20, and 30-minute packages for only $1 per minute. The platform also provides a refund for up to 20 minutes if you are not satisfied with your reading for any reason.

User Reviews

Many customers have shared great feedback about Psychic Source online. For example, someone wrote in her Trustpilot review that she felt that her advisor understood her immediately [9].

Although another Trustpilot user faced a miscommunication problem, she nonetheless felt that her advisor was positive and wished to continue the session [10].

6. Oranum - Best Live Spiritual Readings

Pros

9.99 credits free

Basic and premium memberships

Multiple sidebar filters

Free video chat room

24/7 support

Cons

Video sessions aren’t as anonymous as chat readings

Overview

Do you like the interactivity of live video readings? Oranum is probably the closest thing to face-to-face sessions.

It’s a breeze to search for a “spiritual reading near me,” thanks to the site’s well-organized filters. You can look for the ideal match based on your preferred topic and category, as well as the reader’s years of experience and rates.

If you want to test the waters, you can try the free live video chat room, where you can talk to several psychics. Once you’re ready, you can pick from the basic or premium plans. Additionally, Oranum safeguards your confidential information through its anti-spam and privacy policies.

Top Psychics on Oranum

If you’re looking for love advice from an intuitive reader, PsychicJohn is the man for you. He is an astrologer and clairvoyant who has garnered a 4.5 rating from scores of reviews. Essi—who does dream explanations—has received a 5-star rating on average from 33 reviews.

Prices and Deals

If you’re a newbie on the site, Oranum will welcome you with 9.99 credits for free. The regular rates start as low as $0.98 but can also go higher than $9.99 in some cases.

User Reviews

Many users have good things to say about Oranum. One Trustpilot user, for instance, described her advisor as “an amazing psychic” who blew him away [11].

One lukewarm Trustpilot user thought the site had too few readers, but she still believed her psychic was okay and occasionally accurate [12].

Advantages of an Online Psychic Reading vs. a Walk-in Reading

Are you wondering how a “walk-in psychic reading near me” compares to an online reading? Let’s check out how the two stack up against each other!

An Online Psychic Reading Is More Convenient

Back in the old days, you had to visit a psychic store near you to get local psychic readings in person. In this digital era, modern technology and the internet give you the chance to enjoy a psychic consultation in the comfort of your own home.

Online psychics from reliable platforms can provide the same level of service as an in-person session. Depending on which communication mode you’re comfortable with, you can try a psychic phone reading, a video session, or a chat reading.

You Get More for Less With Online Psychic Readings

In the past, traditional psychic readers usually charged high fees and required upfront payments. If you didn’t like the reading, getting a refund was challenging.

The good news is that psychic sessions are more affordable these days. Plus, it’s easy to get a refund, thanks to sites offering a satisfaction guarantee.

Additionally, many psychic websites offer special promotions and discounted rates for new customers. For example, Purple Garden gives a discount of $30 off during your first reading.

Psychic Readings Galore

Before, psychics typically concentrated on a particular area of expertise, such as tarot or astrology. For instance, you’d find a tarot reader at a carnival or an astrologer in a dimly lit room.

Now, psychic websites provide a wide range of psychic services, including fortune-telling, past-life readings, and tarot card readings.

Finding the Right Psychic Advisor Is Easier

Back then, you’d be limited to psychic readings by advisors in nearby areas. At present, all you need to do is type “find a psychic near me” in your browser. There are a lot of psychics you can choose from online.

Just remember: even though locating a psychic is now more convenient, make sure to confirm that the reader is genuine by researching “real psychic readings near me” who have positive reviews online.

You Can Get Help Faster

In the past, psychics typically scheduled hour-long sessions. Nowadays, it’s possible to receive a quick, precise psychic reading within a few minutes. Plus, many online psychics are accessible round-the-clock.

How to Avoid Getting Scammed

Want to stay safe while searching for a “psychic reading near me”? Follow these tips to steer clear of fake psychics.

Avoid In-Person Psychics With Zero Reviews

Although face-to-face psychic readings may be more enjoyable, the probability of encountering fraudulent or deceitful psychics is much higher. After all, there is no sure-fire way to guarantee the authenticity or competency of most advisors.

Additionally, if you are dissatisfied with your in-person session, you will not receive a refund. To make things worse, you won’t be able to leave a review to warn others to avoid that psychic.

Opt for Well-Reviewed Psychic Networks

Visit tried-and-tested sites and read customer reviews to raise your chances of meeting accurate, genuine psychic readers.

The top-rated platforms—such as Purple Garden and Kasamba—often provide tutorials to guide users on what to expect from a psychic reading and insightful questions to ask.

Avoid 100% Free Psychic Readings (and Ridiculously Cheap Ones)

Be cautious if you come across offers for totally free psychic reading services and extremely low-priced psychic readings; these may be too good to be true.

Some psychic sites do feature free psychics but only for a few minutes. Afterward, these experts charge reasonable rates that reflect their psychic skills.

Don’t Spend Extra Money

A psychic should never demand more money than the advertised price. If ever a reader tries to offer you additional services at an extra cost, you should immediately terminate your session. Make sure to report the case to the website's customer service department, too.

Beware of Unrealistic Claims

Be realistic: a psychic reading is meant to give you general insights that can guide you in your life path. Don’t believe advisors who claim to provide detailed, infallible predictions about the future. Take what your reader says with a grain of salt.

Pay No Attention to “Curses”

It’s normal to experience disappointment when things don't go as anticipated. However, don’t believe it in case a psychic claims that a curse is the reason behind your unsuccessful life. While different factors affect your life, you are still in charge of your destiny.

Remain Calm

Watch out for fake psychics who might manipulate your emotions. Feeling vulnerable due to grief, heartbreak, or low self-esteem may make you more susceptible to believing false claims. Avoid letting your emotions cloud your judgment when talking to your advisor.

FAQs on Psychic Readings Near Me

If you’re looking for the best online psychic reading sites, you probably have questions about the services and what to expect. Let’s try to answer some of them below!

How Do You Book an Online Psychic Reading?

To receive an online psychic reading, you must set an appointment with a professional reader associated with a well-established psychic service. The booking can be scheduled online, but you must have access to the Internet through a computer or a smartphone. Additionally, you will need a credit card or PayPal to make the payment.

How Does a Psychic Reading Work?

The best psychic reading online works similarly to an in-person reading, but it is conducted over the phone, chat, or video. Additionally, psychics charge per minute.

Can I Get Genuine Advice From an Online Psychic?

Despite the many fraudulent individuals within the online psychics' community, receiving valuable and authentic guidance from a genuine psychic is still possible. It’s advisable to withhold judgment until time has passed to determine its accuracy. What’s more, the popularity of online psychic platforms is a testament to their effectiveness and authenticity.

How Can You Tell if a Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

To determine if a psychic reader is genuine, it is advisable to do a background check. Consider the following:

What do customers say in their reviews about the psychic?

Did the reader provide readings based on others’ experiences or your own?

What does your intuition say about the authenticity of the advisor?

Should I Get a Psychic Reading or a Tarot Reading?

If you prefer to see the reader using a tool, it might be more comforting for you to go for a tarot psychic reading expert. However, a psychic reading could suit you if you are okay with the advisor extracting information from thin air. The goal of both types of psychic readings is to discern things not easily perceived by our ordinary senses.

What Sort of Issues Can I Talk About With a Psychic?

To get the best psychic reading advisor, consult a reader who specializes in the area of your concern. You can talk to some advisors about love and relationships, while you can discuss career and money with others. Plus, you can ask for guidance about your destiny and life path with certain psychics, too.

Is There Anything I Should Avoid Doing During a Psychic Reading?

During a psychic reading, avoid talking too much, as this will prevent you from listening properly to your advisor so you can ask relevant follow-up questions. Also, don’t feel pressured to understand all the information the psychic provides right away.

Final Verdict on Psychic Reading

After thorough research, Purple Garden emerged as the top online psychic reading site on our list of top online psychic platforms. It showcases diverse reading options, positive customer reviews, a satisfaction guarantee, and convenience.

Kasamba, Keen, and AskNow are also worthy runner-ups, thanks to their careful psychic screening process, reasonable rates, and free trial minutes.

However, the ultimate beneficiaries of this competition are customers like you, who can receive valuable advice, motivation, and healing through psychic readings from reliable advisors.

We wish you the best of luck as you try these top psychic reading services!

