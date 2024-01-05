Unlicensed Driver Leads 'Bucket List' Pursuit Through Stafford: Police

Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy G.P. McCaulley was at a red light on Richmind Highway, when he noticed a vehicle driven by Tandya Lee reaching speeds up to 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, as soon as the light turned green around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

McCaulley activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Lee put on her hazard lights and slowed down, however, failed to pull over despite numerous opportunities to do so.

At the red light at the intersection of Eskimo Hill Road, Lee signaled she was about to pull over, but instead when the light turned green continued straight on.

First Sergeant B.W. Collins joined in the pursuit near Hospital Center Boulevard when the vehicle turned into Stafford Hospital’s parking lot. As Collins followed behind the vehicle, McCaulley went around the vehicle and pulled in front of it, forcing it to stop. Lee was detained without further incident.

Lee was found to not be licensed, and did not take the situation seriously, the sheriff's office said. She would joke that “running from the cops” was on her “bucket list,” authorities said.

The joke would end when she realized there are consequences for one’s actions. She was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, and driving without a license. Her vehicle was also impounded.

